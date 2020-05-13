Amid the ongoing border stand-off between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh, Beijing on Wednesday made it clear that People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops were conducting “normal patrols” on the their side of the border.
“We urge India to meet China halfway, avoid taking actions that may complicate the border situation, and create favorable conditions for development of bilateral relations and peace and stability of the border area. The two sides have been in diplomatic communication over the border issue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said while briefing the media in Beijing.
China has also slammed media speculation which interlinked the continued tensions along the border with the Indian government’s plan to lure business out of China.
The tensions between the two countries began in eastern Ladakh since the last week of April. It has been reported in local media that both sides have moved troops up to the border area.
Meanwhile, the chief of the Indian Army said that these face-offs have no connection with any domestic or international situation.
On Tuesday, a Chinese helicopter was spotted in the Ladakh sector for the third time since 5 May. While the Indian Armed forces claim that they have lost two helicopters since 7 May in Sikkim sector, which indicates increased movement by the Indian side as well.
The current stand-off is one of the longest after Doklam when the two countries were involved in a 73 day stand-off at a tri-junction that separates India, Bhutan, and China, in 2017. The Doklam stand-off began after the Indian Army objected to road construction by Chinese troops.
The two countries share around 4000-km border which is loosely demarcated.
Source: Sputnik
