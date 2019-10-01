China’s People’s Liberation Army showcased 580 units of military equipment and 160 aircraft during the parade, which passed through Tiananmen Square in Beijing and included 15,000 marching soldiers.

The hypersonic DF-100 was shown alongside the CJ-100 and DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles. The DF-41 is reportedly capable of reaching the United States in 30 minutes and has a range of up to 9,320 miles, the longest in the world.

​The parade was a demonstration of China’s growing military might. In 2018, China increased its military budget by 5 percent to $250 billion and ranked second in the world in defense spending.

Source: Sputnik