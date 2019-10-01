China’s People’s Liberation Army showcased 580 units of military equipment and 160 aircraft during the parade, which passed through Tiananmen Square in Beijing and included 15,000 marching soldiers.
The hypersonic DF-100 was shown alongside the CJ-100 and DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles. The DF-41 is reportedly capable of reaching the United States in 30 minutes and has a range of up to 9,320 miles, the longest in the world.
Another first df-100,hypersonic. pic.twitter.com/6d0Mkptjf2
— Sweaty Bear (@sweatyinbkk) October 1, 2019
The parade was a demonstration of China’s growing military might. In 2018, China increased its military budget by 5 percent to $250 billion and ranked second in the world in defense spending.
Source: Sputnik
Advertisements
Share this article:
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.