China has developed a meter wave anti-stealth radar it says can be used to spot enemy stealth aircraft and even guide Chinese missiles toward them, China’s Global Times has reported.

Speaking to the newspaper, Wu Jiangqi, a senior defence scientist at China Electronics Technology Group, a state-owned electronics giant which creates of a variety of applications for civilian and military use, including radars, said that meter wave radar “can fulfill the requirement” of detecting enemy stealth systems with high precision “as long as they are designed to serve this purpose.”

The new radar, which can be deployed across a range of platforms, from vehicles to warships, as well as stationary installations, is said to be designed to hone in on stealth aircraft, which are designed to be ‘invisible’ to microwave radar, by using meter wave radar.

Wu’s team is said to have solved the fundamental problem of low resolution and accuracy of meter wave systems by creating a ‘meter wave sparse array synthetic impulse and aperture radar’, which monitors the skies consistently, processing pings from an array of transmitting and receiving antennas reaching dozens of meters into the air.

According to Wu, his team’s anti-stealth radar is unmatched in its capabilities. “As for now, I do not see a meter wave air defence radar from abroad that can match the criteria of the advanced meter wave radar [like the one China has],” he said.

Commenting on the report, National Interest, a prominent US publication specialising in defence issues, said questions remain regarding the effectiveness of the new Chinese anti-stealth radar system, noting that Chinese engineers have not specified how susceptibility to jamming or spoofing, along with its potential vulnerability to enemy missiles is dealt with.

ALSO READ  China unveils new version of JH-7 fighter bomber

“In the end, the problem with evaluating anti-stealth is the same as evaluating stealth: we really won’t know how well any of this will work until it is used in combat,” contributor Michael Peck wrote.

Russian defence analysts have long said that Russia’s Podsolnukh (‘Sunflower’) radar is already capable of detecting and tracking the F-35 and other stealth aircraft, with the system having a reported ability to detect objects at sea and in the air at a distance of about 500 km, in the line of sight or over the horizon.

As of 2016, three Podsolnukh stations were in operation along Russia’s maritime borders: one in the Sea of Okhotsk, one in the Sea of Japan and one in the Caspian Sea, with the defence ministry reportedly planning to build and deploy more. An export version of the Podsolnukh has also been showcased at several international expos dedicated to maritime defence technology.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
DudleyDaeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Active Member
Regular
Upvoted
Commenter
Alicia Keez
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Awesome! So basically the F35 stealth claim is now null and void. Anyone want to buy a useless overpriced flying coffin now?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 12:28
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

French Nostradamus radar could track B-2 over Yugoslavia 20 years ago… Nothing new. Knowing a stealth asset is somewhere has never been an issue, even the 1938 Brit Chain Home Radars would have seen F-35 as any radar under 3 GHz does. Being able to lock on target is something else, as is resisting jamming and other countermeasures. Once reduced radar cross section is mixed with such assets, well, even with non-stealth assets, it’s already pretty difficult to shoot down aircraft, especially since these use stand-off weapons… Stealth features make it even more difficult. And I’m of those considering F-35… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 03:13
Member
Active Member
Regular
Upvoted
Commenter
Alicia Keez
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Oh I’m sure they will overcome this minor problem sooner or later. With hypersonic missiles entering Russian and Chinese military arsenals it won’t be long until we see the combined benefits of both of these technologies utilised together to achieve a single outcome, destroying the credibility of a over bloated and greedy military industrial complex player.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 12:32
Dudley
Guest
Dudley
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I doubt the Chinese can track stealth aircraft. The U.S. has led the world in this area and we cannot reliably track stealth planes. China is spending a great deal of time and money to build their own stealth planes. Why would they do that if stealth tech does not work? This is sounds like disinformation.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 18:01