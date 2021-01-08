BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 P.M.) – The Air Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army released a video clip of its future H-20 strategic bomber, which is known to be a replica of the American B-2 Spirit and B-21 bombers.

The four-minute video shows the career of a fighter pilot. At the end of the video, the cover is removed from the future H-20 strategic bomber.

The video also shows a launcher that closely resembles current and future US-made B-2 and B-21 strategic bombers.

According to The Drive website, which is concerned with defense and military affairs, this is the first time that the H-20 launcher has been presented with nuclear and conventional missiles, noting that its display means that its dynamic design is no longer a secret.

Earlier in August, the National Interest website published a report confirming that the Chinese army is developing two models of strategic bombers, one of which resembles the American B-2 Spirit bomber, according to a report issued by the US Defense Intelligence Agency.

The manufacture of the warplane is part of Beijing’s strategy to arm itself with the latest technology, including strategic bombers.