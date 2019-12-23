Chinese Foreign Minister reaffirmed the necessity of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, and territorial integrity, asserting that any resolutions on the entry of humanitarian aid through borders must be approved by the Syrian Government.
In a press conference, the Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Geng Shuang said that the cross-border humanitarian aid is a “special method that depends on certain conditions and it must be based on the full respect of Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity as well as the views of the Syrian Government.”
Shuang pointed out that his country voted against the draft resolution on humanitarian aid in Syria based on the objective bases of the issue and the basic interests of the Syrian people.
He expressed China’s rejection of the baseless accusations made by some parties in this regard and its call on these parties to think carefully about their words and actions after they have committed wrong actions and caused the suffering of the Syrian people.
The Chinese spokesman reiterated his country’s support for constructive efforts aimed at finding a political solution to the crisis in Syria as a way to improve the humanitarian situation in Syria.
Russia and China used the veto on Friday against a draft resolution at the UN Security Council on the transfer of humanitarian aid to Syria that exploits the humanitarian situation in it and violates its sovereignty.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.