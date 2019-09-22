Saudi Aramco

Chinese military observers turned their attention to the threats from drones after two major oil installations of Saudi Arabia were attacked by drones on Saturday, saying on Monday China has a full range of countermeasures, including detection and interception systems.

Ten drones attacked the oil installations, damaging facilities that process the vast majority of the country’s crude output and raising the risk of a disruption in world oil supplies, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

An anonymous Chinese military expert told the Global Times surprise was the key to the attacks’ success. “If they had deployed a well-conditioned defense system, they would at least not suffer such a huge loss,” the expert said.

Drones, especially those with small, slow, low-flying characteristics, are difficult for traditional air defense systems to detect and intercept, so new systems must be developed to counter them, experts told the Global Times.

China has already developed complete systems to counter drone attacks, so similar attacks would find it difficult to succeed in China, especially on strategic facilities key to national security, military observers said.

To detect these smaller drones, in addition to more capable and extra numbers of radar installations, other technologies, including infrared detection and radio environmental monitoring that track the control signal of the drones, could be used, the expert said, noting that after a drone is detected, it can be shot down by traditional guns, missiles and newly developed laser weapons, or it can be jammed through jammers.

State-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) has developed a counter-drone system consisting of multiple weapons and equipment, including land-based rockets and drone-hunting drones that can shoot huge webs and vehicle-based detection devices, the China Central Television reported earlier this month.

Russia to offer Arab countries weapons to protect from drones

China also has rifle-shaped counter-drone devices, which “shoot” jamming signals that will disrupt drones, bringing about either a forced landing or divert an intruding drone, a Shanghai-based weapons manufacturer told the Global Times.

At Airshow China 2018, CASIC showcased a vehicle-based laser weapon called LW-30, which could use a directional-emission high-energy laser to quickly intercept many kinds of aerial targets, such as photoelectric guidance equipment, drones, guided bombs, and mortars.

The drone attacks in Saudi Arabia also brought the attention of Chinese investors to the military drone and counter-drone industries, news website nbd.com.cn reported on Monday.

Chinese securities company Pacific Securities recommended shares of related Chinese companies, including CH, a major Chinese drone manufacturer that builds the CH series drones, the website said.

 

Source: Global Times

Serb
Guest
Serb
Chinese don't understand the situation in this war, whatever you give saudis to protect themselves they'll fail because they're not experienced and incompetent in both electronic warfare and even traditional wars. They bought the most advanced weapons in the world from everyone but yet they fail to win a war against a group of fighters carrying light weapons!

I really can't imagine what will happen to them if they face Iran in a war! It'll be disastrous on saudis.

I really can’t imagine what will happen to them if they face Iran in a war! It’ll be disastrous on saudis.

2019-09-23 03:59
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
+++ "but yet they fail to win a war against a group of fighters carrying light weapons!" => Actually Houthis lost about 60% the land they owned before coalition's interventions. Houthis couldn't resist a single of the offensives. If you superpose the now Houthi owned areas and the sectarian map of Yemen, you will notice Houthis are only ruling over Shia-majority areas. Moreover, the coalition can cut land access to the last port held by Houthis any time they want. Only UN pressure prevents them to go further. What you have is a containment/attrition pattern, nothing else… The only range… Read more »

2019-09-23 06:28
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
+++ "If they had deployed a well-conditioned defense system, they would at least not suffer such a huge loss" => I could gather what was in the air-defense system. There were not only Patriot, but also Crotale, SkyGuard and an AWACS patrolling. No way you penetrate this without being noticed, unless you're deliberately allowed. BTW, China ALSO uses French Crotale for SHORAD as they copy it, so they perfectly know that you simply CAN'T enter its range unnoticed since it doesn't only relies on radar but also on infrared and electro-optics, and as most of SHORAD, the reaction time is… Read more »

2019-09-23 02:54
Momo
Guest
Momo
Trouble maker is US aggression she supports ISIS and terrorist around the world.

2019-09-23 19:52