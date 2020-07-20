BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Iranian media revealed on Monday that China has detained six ships carrying different goods belonging to the largest navigation company in the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian newspaper, “Shargh Daily”, reported that “six ships belonging to the largest Iranian freight company, carrying various goods, are docked at Chinese ports, and have not been allowed to sail for nearly two weeks.”

The newspaper stated, “Failure to comply with the laws of clean fuel is the reason not to allow these ships to sail,” stressing that “all ships must use diesel fuel.”

Meanwhile, a source in the Iranian Foreign Ministry, who was not named by the newspaper, said that the ministry is consulting with the Chinese side to solve the issue.

Previously, international and Gulf press reports have published reports on the provisions of a leaked agreement between Iran and China to grant islands and military and air bases to China in exchange for investment in all economic, security and military sectors, and to pay sums to Tehran for the purchase of Iranian crude oil.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said: “There is no issue of granting Iranian islands to China or the deployment of Chinese military forces or other delusions.”

The director of the Iranian President’s office said that these reports seek to sabotage the Iranian-Chinese relations, accusing foreign media of trying this, stressing that the comprehensive cooperation program between his country and China for the next 25 years has not been finalized on until now.

