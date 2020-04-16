BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – A batch of medical aid from China to Syria arrived at Damascus International Airport, today, as the war-torn country attempts to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement to reporters at Damascus International Airport, Deputy Foreign Minister and Expatriates Faisal al-Miqdad expressed his country’s appreciation for the positions of China alongside Syria and for “the medical assistance provided to the Syrian people, which represents a true expression of the People’s Republic of China’s keenness to assist Syria and all countries of the world in dealing with the Corona virus” .

In turn, the Chinese Ambassador in Damascus, Fiong Biao, explained that this medical aid consists of test kits to diagnose the coronavirus infection, which is the first batch that is presented to Syria and will be followed by other batches, knowing that previously medical exchanges were exchanged online between doctors in hospitals in both countries.

Yesterday, the Syrian Ministry of Health announced the registration of four new cases of the virus, bringing the number of cases registered in the country to 33.

They would add that two more people recovered the virus this week, while two others succumbed to the illness.

