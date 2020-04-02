China’s foreign ministry has responded to what it called the “shameless” claims made by some US politicians regarding the People’s Republic’s coronavirus response.

“We are very sympathetic to the gravity of the situation in the United States, and we can understand that some people in the US want to get rid of the responsibility, but we do not want to get into any meaningless arguments,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a Thursday press briefing.

“The measures taken by the Chinese government have been decisive, timely, and strong. We have worked, to the best of our capabilities, to protect the lives and welfare of the Chinese people…while buying the world valuable time to stem the pandemic. China has done its best to be open, transparent, and accountable,” she added.

Accusing some US officials of “shamelessly” attempting to “slander, to discredit, to blame others,” the spokeswoman suggested that doing so will not make up for lost time, and only threatens to waste more time “and cause more loss of life.”

She also suggested that the US has done very little to curb the spread of the virus in the two months since it ended flights from China in early February.

According to Hua, “regarding international public health security, the most qualified judges are the World Health Organization and related experts in infectious diseases and medical control, not a few politicians who are full of lies”.

 

Source: Sputnik

Franklin Paredes
Guest
Franklin Paredes
An atheist government that persecutes christians and muslims, is not a reliable source of information.

2020-04-02 19:52
Stern Daler
A shameless government that slanders all and covers the world with sanctions and wars – is no more reliable.

2020-04-02 23:04