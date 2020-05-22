BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Chinese Prime Minister Li Kiqiang announced that his country has made “major strategic achievements” in fighting the outbreak of the coronavirus, which appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan.
He said at the opening session of the National People’s Congress, on Friday: “We, the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, have remained united during a very difficult period, and we have built a great wall of solidarity.”
“We achieved a decisive victory in the defense of Hubei Province and its capital, Wuhan, whose residents were quarantined for two and a half months.”
He continued: “At the present time, the epidemic is not yet over,” stressing the “tremendous task” that remains to be accomplished in the face of the economic consequences of the virus, “We must redouble our efforts to reduce losses.”
The Chinese Prime Minister pointed out that the country will face a number of factors that are difficult to predict due to the Covid-19 pandemic and global conditions.
After the country was closed in late January in response to the outbreak, the country was able to significantly reduce the number of coronavirus infections, which had decreased in recent weeks, recording a few new cases.
