BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that separates India and China has recently taken a turn for the worse, as both nations have beefed up their forces and moved heavy weapons in this border region.

A new satellite image taken from the area has further revealed that both sides have upgraded their military bases and began digging trenches near the Pangong Lake and Galwan Valley.

In the satellite image, the photo shows the People’s Liberation Army of China moving their heavy vehicles near the Hot Springs Sector, which is only 15 km away from India’s Gogra Base and 6 km away from the LAC.

Recent satellite images

show a large area parallel to the runway at Ngari Gunsa dual use airbase being rapidly developed since April 2020, as tensions between India & China continue to rise

Another high resolution image shows four Chinese J-11 and J-16 fighter jets that have been deployed to the Ngari Gunsa Base, which is again, close to the Indian military’s positions.

Base apron revisit in hi-res shows the detachment of China PLAAF Flankers on site May 2020 (first seen in DEC 2019)

Earlier this month, China and India were involved in a standoff at the LAC, resulting in both sides exchanging hostilities.

Both the Chinese and Indian armed forces reportedly suffered casualties as a result of the exchange; this would later lead to an increased military buildup along the LAC.

China and India are currently working to defuse the situation via diplomatic channels, with New Delhi recently rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between the two super powers.

