BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The British newspaper, Daily Mail, published a detailed report in which it claimed that China had used a new secret weapon against India, during the skirmishes that took place between them on the common borders.

According to the newspaper, the Chinese forces used a “microwave weapon” that sends electromagnetic pulses towards the Indian forces last August.

The newspaper pointed out that these pulses experienced by the soldiers “turned the mountain tops into a microwave oven, who began to vomit,” and were barely able to march towards the Himalayas to escape.

According to the newspaper, the first to reveal this weapon was Jin Canrong, a Chinese professor at Renmin University in Beijing.

It should be noted, however, the newspaper quoted Indian sources as saying that these allegations are false and baseless, indicating that China has not used such weapons against its soldiers.