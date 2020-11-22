BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The British newspaper, Daily Mail, published a detailed report in which it claimed that China had used a new secret weapon against India, during the skirmishes that took place between them on the common borders.
According to the newspaper, the Chinese forces used a “microwave weapon” that sends electromagnetic pulses towards the Indian forces last August.
The newspaper pointed out that these pulses experienced by the soldiers “turned the mountain tops into a microwave oven, who began to vomit,” and were barely able to march towards the Himalayas to escape.
According to the newspaper, the first to reveal this weapon was Jin Canrong, a Chinese professor at Renmin University in Beijing.
It should be noted, however, the newspaper quoted Indian sources as saying that these allegations are false and baseless, indicating that China has not used such weapons against its soldiers.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.