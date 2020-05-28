BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Chinese Embassy in Canada stated on Wednesday that the Canadian government is working to support the United States in its efforts to bring down Huawei and Chinese companies active in the field of advanced technologies.
The embassy’s comment came after the court’s decision to dismiss the request to release Huawei’s financial director Meng Wanzhou, indicating that the decision could further deteriorate relations between Ottawa and Beijing.
A statement by the Chinese embassy said, “Canada is in collusion with the U.S. efforts to topple Huawei and Chinese high-tech companies.”
Meng’s lawyers tried to persuade the court that Canada should drop the charges against their client and release her, as the Ottawa government did not impose sanctions on Iran.
Meng, daughter of billionaire founder Ren Zheng, was arrested in December 2018, based on a memo issued by U.S. authorities, who charged her with bank fraud to mislead the authorities about the relationship of Huawei to a company operating in Iran.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last Thursday that he regretted that Beijing “does not understand” that the judicial system in his country is independent, linking the arrest of Canadians on its soil with the arrest of an official in the Chinese company Huawei.
