BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – Social media was buzzing with pictures of the Chilean Rescue Team dog, which helped search for missing people in the Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael neighborhoods of Beirut.
The dog Flash (5 years old) has been accompanying the rescue team, “Tobos Chile”, after he was able, by chance, while passing by rescuers on Gemmayze Street, to smell a corpse under the rubble of a heritage building destroyed by the Beirut explosion.
Flash – who was brought from a shelter and trained to be part of the Chilean team – was walking with the rescue team on Wednesday night near the destroyed building, when he immediately alerted rescuers to the presence of a human under the rubble, and when the team returned Thursday morning to confirm the position, the dog returned helped locate the person.
How did Flash succeed in signaling the presence of humans under the rubble?
This type of dog is used to detect people in a variety of circumstances, whether they are buried as a result natural disasters or crimes, hidden on the surface or submerged in water, according to the British website Forces.net, which specializes in military news.
When the dog picks up a human scent, it sends a signal to its trainer, who then determines the area in which the person can be, dead or alive.
These dogs are able to search in a three-dimensional area using its sense of smell, while humans can only deal with two dimensions.
Mick Swindles (who is a trainer for this type of dog) told the British site that the reason for using dogs is that their sense of smell is much better than humans: “Their smell system is about 350 times better than ours.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.