BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – Social media was buzzing with pictures of the Chilean Rescue Team dog, which helped search for missing people in the Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael neighborhoods of Beirut.

The dog Flash (5 years old) has been accompanying the rescue team, “Tobos Chile”, after he was able, by chance, while passing by rescuers on Gemmayze Street, to smell a corpse under the rubble of a heritage building destroyed by the Beirut explosion.

Flash – who was brought from a shelter and trained to be part of the Chilean team – was walking with the rescue team on Wednesday night near the destroyed building, when he immediately alerted rescuers to the presence of a human under the rubble, and when the team returned Thursday morning to confirm the position, the dog returned helped locate the person.

How did Flash succeed in signaling the presence of humans under the rubble?

This type of dog is used to detect people in a variety of circumstances, whether they are buried as a result natural disasters or crimes, hidden on the surface or submerged in water, according to the British website Forces.net, which specializes in military news.

When the dog picks up a human scent, it sends a signal to its trainer, who then determines the area in which the person can be, dead or alive.

These dogs are able to search in a three-dimensional area using its sense of smell, while humans can only deal with two dimensions.

Mick Swindles (who is a trainer for this type of dog) told the British site that the reason for using dogs is that their sense of smell is much better than humans: “Their smell system is about 350 times better than ours.”