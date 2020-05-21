BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – A medical source told a correspondent for TASS News on Thursday that the President of the Russian Republic of Chechnya Ramadan Kadyrov has been transferred to Moscow, on suspicion of being infected with COVID-19.
The correspondent reported: “Kadyrov is now under the supervision of doctors and his health condition is stable.”
Earlier, Baza Telegram had reported doubts about Kadyrov’s infection and that he had been transferred for treatment in Moscow; however, several reports have since surfaced.
For his part, Kadyrov’s assistant, Ahmed Dudaev, indicated that Kadyrov personally supervised the work of the field center to combat the spread of coronavirus infection in Chechnya.
