Una ceremonia festiva tuvo lugar en Chechenia para dar la bienvenida a un batallón de policías militares después de su misión en Siria, informó el martes la oficina de prensa del Distrito Militar del Sur de Rusia.
“El comando de la policía militar agradeció al personal por su valentía y alta profesionalidad demostrada fuera de nuestra Patria para proteger las instalaciones civiles, convocar cargas humanitarias y proporcionar corredores humanitarios en las áreas de desescalada”, dijo la oficina de prensa en un comunicado.
“Alrededor de 300 militares del Distrito Militar del Sur han regresado a casa después de cumplir con éxito misiones especiales en el territorio de la República Árabe Siria”, dice el comunicado.
El personal de la policía militar realizó misiones para proteger las instalaciones vitales de la agrupación de fuerzas rusas, garantizó la ley y el orden y la seguridad de los civiles en las comunidades liberadas, organizó convoyes humanitarios y proporcionó seguridad durante los esfuerzos humanitarios, dijo la oficina de prensa.
El personal del batallón recibió premios departamentales y estatales en la ceremonia de bienvenida a casa.
