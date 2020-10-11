BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Last night, the Anna News Agency released footage from the capital of Karabakh, Stepanakert, showing the city under a heavy assault from the Azerbaijani forces.

“The ceasefire is not working! An elderly man in Stepanakert talks about a new shelling! Our film crew, along with the rescue team, was at the site of the shelling. Less than 12 hours after the armistice was declared, the city was again attacked. An outbuilding was set on fire from the explosion of a shell,” the Anna News Agency reported.

In the video mentioned above, the Anna News film crew captures footage showing the aftermath of an attack before interviewing an elderly man living in Stepanakert.

Earlier this morning, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of firing missiles at the large city of Ganja, resulting in heavy destruction to an apartment building and the death of five people.

Armenia has denied these claims and in turn, accused Azerbaijan of violating the ceasefire with heavy artillery and missile fire on several towns in Karabakh.