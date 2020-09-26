BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The moment of the crash of the Ukrainian military aircraft An-26 with cadets on board, which occurred yesterday in the Kharkiv region, was recorded by a video surveillance camera.

The footage was published by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko.

It is clarified that the crash was recorded by a camera installed on one of the buildings in the city of Chuguev in the Khakiv region.

The plane crashed two kilometers from this building. Off-screen, a voice notes that the board went to the right during landing.

As RuVesna.Su reported, on Friday an APU plane crashed while approaching its destination. Shortly after the crash, the Ukrainian authorities reported 24 dead, with two cadets in critical condition.

One of the cadets reportedly died today in the hospital. The state of the last survivor is reported to be on the mend.

Source: RuVesna.Su