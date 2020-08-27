BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – The head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, Alexei Bosonko, announced on Thursday, that the US.. military pursued a Russian military police patrol vehicle in Syria and tried to block the road.

“While the patrol was on a tour, after entering the control area of ​​the International Counter-Terrorism Coalition, two American armored vehicles followed the patrol. In addition, it was known that there were two other U.S. armored vehicles blocking the road ahead,” Bosonko said in a briefing.

Bosonko added that the route of the Russian Military Police patrol in Syria and its crew was agreed with the American side, “according to the provisions of the protocols, the path of the patrol, the formation of the Russian patrol crew in Syria and escorting the patrol with helicopters was agreed upon with the United States.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced earlier that the U.S. attempt to prevent the passage of a Russian patrol in Syria violated existing bilateral agreements in this regard.

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced that four of their soldiers were injured after a car accident in northeastern Syria, which they blamed on the Russian military vehicles pursuing their forces near the Iraqi border.