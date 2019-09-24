DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4: 50 P.M.) – At least 6 people were killed, 27 others injured as a vehicle carrying Syrian refugees crashed in southern Turkey.
Turkish media quoted the mayor of Hatay province saying that a military vehicle carrying illegal Syrian migrants rolled over while deporting them outside Turkey.
The accident killed 6 people, including two Turkish servicemen, and wounded 27 others.
Turkey hosts more over 4 million refugees, of which 3.6 million are Syrian nationals who fled the devastating war in Syria.
Ankara has recently augmented measures to deport ‘illegal migrants’ amid increased economic problems and public discontent.
Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday that Ankara may have to allow Syrian refugees to leave for European countries if it doesn’t receive international support to deal with migrants.
“We will be forced to open the gates. We cannot be forced to handle the burden alone”, he said.
