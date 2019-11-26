BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – A powerful blast rocked the Ras Al-‘Ayn countryside on Tuesday, resulting in the death of several people.

According to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of Defense, a car bomb was detonated inside the town of Tal Halaf, killing at least 17 people and wounding 20 more.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense accused the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) of carrying out the car bombing near the border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.

The YPG has yet to respond to these accusations from the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

Advertisements