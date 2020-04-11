BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said that his country has decided to lift the freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia.

The minister said in a statement to renegotiate a contract that was heavily criticized, worth $14 billion, to sell armored vehicles produced by General Dynamics to Riyadh, the Reuters News Agency reported.

He explained that “significant improvements” to the contract would keep thousands of jobs in the Canadian branch of the American company that manufactures the vehicles.

The statement said that if Canada finds that Saudi Arabia does not use the vehicles for the stated purpose, it can postpone or cancel the permits without fines.

This deal has been frozen since December 2018, due to accusations that Canada made against Saudi Arabia after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and Saudi Arabia’s participation in the war in Yemen.

The Canadian government’s announcement marks a decisive shift in the policy of its President Justin Trudeau, who announced at the end of 2018 that he is looking for ways to allow his country to evade the completion of this controversial deal.

This announcement coincides with the announcement of the Arab coalition to implement a ceasefire in Yemen amid the current COVID-19 crisis.

