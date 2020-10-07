BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Canada has stopped exporting some drone technology to Turkey, amid its investigation into the use of such equipment by Azerbaijani forces in the clashes with the Armenian troops in the Karabakh region.

On Monday, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said that his government has learned of the use of Canadian equipment in the military conflict in the Nagorno Karabakh region, indicating that he directed an investigation into the validity of these allegations.

“In line with Canada’s stringent export control and investigation system, and as a result of ongoing hostilities, appropriate export permits to Turkey have been suspended, giving time to assess the situation,” Champagne added.

The Canadian arms control group, Project Blowers, said earlier that video clips of air strikes broadcast by the Azerbaijani government show that the drones that were used were equipped with imaging and targeting systems developed by the “L3 Harris Wescam” company.

The Canadian newspaper, The Globe and Mail, reported that the L3 Harris Wescam company obtained permission this year to ship 7 systems to the Turkish company “Bayakar” for the manufacture of drones.

Turkey is considered a major ally of Azerbaijan, which is involved in fierce clashes against the Armenian forces in Nagorno Karabakh, as they seek to regain control of the territories it lost during the war with the Armenian side in 1992-1994.

Sources: RT, Globe and Mail