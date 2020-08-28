BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – A bus carrying soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was targeted by two roadside bombs in the vast desert region of the eastern countryside of Homs Governorate on Friday.

According to a field report from nearby Palmyra (Tadmur), the roadside bombs killed four Syrian Arab Army soldiers and wounded eight others.

The wounded were transferred to the National Hospital in Palmyra, where they are currently being treated for their injuries.

The report said the roadside bombings on Friday took place between the T-2 Pumping Station and Hamimah region of eastern Homs.

The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) is believed to be behind these roadside bombings, as the Hamimah region was long under their control before the Syrian Arab Army retook it from the terrorists.

This attack also came at the same time that the Islamic State terrorists launched a powerful attack against the Syrian Arab Army troops in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor, which is not far from the site of the roadside bombings.