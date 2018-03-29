BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:05 P.M.) – On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, heavy clashes erupted between Islamic State affiliate forces and rebel fighters in the southwestern countryside of Daraa province.
Sources say that ISIS launched a powerful attack against Free Syrian Army militants at the town of Khirbat Yabla in a bid to capture new areas from rival insurgent groups. After hours of firefights, rebel forces managed to repel to Islamic State assault.
According to a report from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), both ISIS and the Free Syrian Army suffered considerable losses to their ranks in the battle that was.
The SOHR report added that rebel fighters managed to capture an Islamic State field commander whom they promptly beheaded – the severed head was then hung in the Jaleen housing area near ISIS-lines for display.
