BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – On Friday, the British Air Force sent Typhoon fighters from Lossiemouth Air Force Base in Scotland to accompany Russian aircraft while flying in international airspace.
“The Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters took off to monitor the flight of a Russian long-range aircraft into international airspace in northern Scotland,” a statement from the British Air Force said.
It is worth noting that the Russian aircraft did not enter the flight information region in the United Kingdom, and therefore, “it was not required to intercept them.”
Previously, reports said that three Tupolev-142 aircraft completed a planned flight over neutral waters from the Barents and Norwegian seas and the Northeast Atlantic.
Despite flying over the neutral zone, Russian aircraft were accompanied in some parts of the flight by Norwegian F-16 fighters and an F-35 aircraft.
Source: Reuters
