BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The British government announced that it had carried out its first air raid against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in Iraq since last September.
Al- Sumaria TV channel quoted the British government, in a briefing to it, as saying that “the RAF forces carried out a successful air raid using two Typhoon fighters on April 10 against anti-ISIS forces in an area Tuz Khurmato.”
It reported that the operation “led to the death of a number of ISIS fighters from the battlefield and the further deterioration of the organization .”
They continued that the RAF had targeted terrorists who were in fortified buildings in an isolated area west of Tuz Khurmato, “known to be the focus of their active concentration in the area.
It also pointed out that the forces conducted a thorough examination of the area to identify non- combatants before using a group of precision-guided missiles to destroy the buildings in which they were holed up.
They added “the surveillance plane carried out a careful examination of the area,” stressing that “all weapons hit their targets and there are no collateral damage.”
The last British air strike against ISIS was last September, when a group of terrorist members were targeted after their attack on Iraqi forces.
