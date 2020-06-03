BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The British Royal Air Force announced that its fighters intercepted a Russian “IL-20” reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea.

A British Air Force statement said that its Typhoon fighters took off from an air base in Lithuania, where they were stationed as part of a NATO mission, to intercept the Russian plane over the Baltic Sea.

British forces announced the “success” of the operation, while there was no official comment from the Russian side.

The Russian Ministry of Defense had previously stated that all overflights of Russian aircraft are carried out in full accordance with international rules of air navigation.

It is noteworthy to mention that British aircraft have been participating in the NATO mission to observe the airspace of the Baltic countries since 2004.

Last week, the Russian Air Force intercepted a U.S. reconnaissance plane in the eastern Mediterranean, marking the third time this year that they have done so.

Advertisements