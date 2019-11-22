BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – British fighter jets were seen approaching the main Russian airbase in western Syria earlier today, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported.

According to the Russian publication, British Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets were spotted flying west of the Hmeimim Airbase, raising the alert levels of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria.

“A few hours ago, British Eurofighter Typhoon fighters were first spotted. According to preliminary data, combat aircraft were even seen in Syrian airspace during a certain unknown military operation, while being only a few tens of kilometers from the Russian military airfield,” the publication reported.

Despite the presence of advanced Russian air defense systems in Syria, foreign military aircraft completely ignore the existing threat, flying even in the affected area of ​​short-range air defense systems.

Among other things, experts drew attention to the fact that along with the British Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft was the Airbus KC-3 refueling aircraft, which indicates a long flight, and, obviously, confirms the fact that combat aircraft was moving through the territory of Syria.

