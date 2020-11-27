BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The British newspaper, The Independent, reported that London secretly sent military units to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the oil fields in the region without informing Parliament and public opinion of the decision.
The article explained that this endeavor was taking place in light of the existing ban on exporting weapons to Riyadh by a judicial decision, alluding to its violation by the government of Boris Johnson.
This government action brought about severe criticism from the opposition in Parliament and accusations of lacking a “moral compass” and evading supervision, while politicians commented that it is a “symptom of the toxic relationship” between the British government and the oil-rich Saudi kingdom, which they consider a dictatorship.
Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrats’ foreign affairs spokesperson told The Independent: “The reports that the government have secretly been deploying troops to Saudi Arabia are shocking.
“Not only is this government selling the Saudi government arms to use against civilians in Yemen, but deploying troops to defend Saudi oil fields, reveals just how absent this government’s moral compass truly is.”
She added: “From scrapping development spending and turning its back on those most in need, to aiding and abetting atrocities, Conservative ministers continue to sully the UK’s international reputation. Ministers must come to parliament and explain how this decision was taken, and why the British public were not informed.”
On the other hand, the British Ministry of Defense justified its behavior by saying that the Saudi oil fields are “sensitive economic infrastructure” and they need British forces to protect them, in cooperation with other international powers, from drone attacks.
The Independent added that the sending of British forces to Saudi Arabia took place “in an shocking way” last February, in conjunction with the decision to ban the export of arms to this country.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.