BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The British newspaper, The Independent, reported that London secretly sent military units to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the oil fields in the region without informing Parliament and public opinion of the decision.

The article explained that this endeavor was taking place in light of the existing ban on exporting weapons to Riyadh by a judicial decision, alluding to its violation by the government of Boris Johnson.

This government action brought about severe criticism from the opposition in Parliament and accusations of lacking a “moral compass” and evading supervision, while politicians commented that it is a “symptom of the toxic relationship” between the British government and the oil-rich Saudi kingdom, which they consider a dictatorship.

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrats’ foreign affairs spokesperson told The Independent: “The reports that the government have secretly been deploying troops to Saudi Arabia are shocking. “Not only is this government selling the Saudi government arms to use against civilians in Yemen, but deploying troops to defend Saudi oil fields, reveals just how absent this government’s moral compass truly is.” She added: “From scrapping development spending and turning its back on those most in need, to aiding and abetting atrocities, Conservative ministers continue to sully the UK’s international reputation. Ministers must come to parliament and explain how this decision was taken, and why the British public were not informed.”

On the other hand, the British Ministry of Defense justified its behavior by saying that the Saudi oil fields are “sensitive economic infrastructure” and they need British forces to protect them, in cooperation with other international powers, from drone attacks.

The Independent added that the sending of British forces to Saudi Arabia took place “in an shocking way” last February, in conjunction with the decision to ban the export of arms to this country.