BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Wednesday that the terrorist threat Turkey faces from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is a “real thing”, further pointing out to that the Turkish authorities have a right to defend their country.

Speaking at a press conference following the NATO summit in London, Johnson said he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a “good” meeting on the sidelines of the summit on Tuesday.

“We discussed the great complexity of the situation in northern Syria,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they “clearly recognized the huge pressure Turkey faces” from 4 million refugees it is accommodating and “the terrorist threat from the PKK.”

“That must be acknowledged a real threat that Turkey faces,” the premier urged.

Johnson said Turkey’s plans in northern Syria must be understood and “we must avoid any misunderstandings between allies within NATO.”

“We have agreed to continue to those talks,” he added.

Source: Anadolu Agency

Advertisements