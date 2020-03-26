BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Royal Navy of Great Britain followed the movement of seven Russian warships after the British side noted their unusually high level of activity in the Strait of Gibraltar and the North Sea.
According to Sky News, the incident took place on Thursday, March 26.
A total of nine ships of the British fleet controlled the movement of Russian ships in the waters near the territory of the United Kingdom.
According to Lieutenant Nick Ward, this measure was taken to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.
He emphasized that the British Armed Forces are helping the health authorities to keep the kingdom’s territory safe.
