BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Royal Navy of Great Britain followed the movement of seven Russian warships after the British side noted their unusually high level of activity in the Strait of Gibraltar and the North Sea.

According to Sky News, the incident took place on Thursday, March 26.

A total of nine ships of the British fleet controlled the movement of Russian ships in the waters near the territory of the United Kingdom.

According to Lieutenant Nick Ward, this measure was taken to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

He emphasized that the British Armed Forces are helping the health authorities to keep the kingdom’s territory safe.

 

Diego Prendergast
Hah! What a laugh!

2020-03-26 19:12
Hayton
Hayton
What is this c**p? Shadowing Russian warships in the North Sea is purely routine. Ditto in the Straits of Gibraltar, if any of them were entering or leaving the western Med. But what the h**l is this about it being "to prevent the further spread of coronavirus."? Whoever posted this is either seriously confused or – oh no, wait. They've been watching Sky News. That explains it. Look, you might as well just invent a story, any story. It couldn't be any worse than this.

2020-03-27 01:40
Hayton
Hayton
Okay, here's the story, such as it is. Seven small Russian naval vessels – no major threat – came down to the southern end of the North Sea and just hung around, not doing anything much, just generally mooching like a bunch of bored teenagers hanging out in the local shopping area. This of course got them noticed and the Royal Navy sent some security guards – er, ships – to keep an eye on them and make sure they didn't start daubing graffiti on any shipping buoys or start throwing shopping trolleys into the water. Eventually it all got… Read more »

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Calling it an incident is a joke. Just routine navy job to keep the crews' sharpness because it's more interesting to track a fleet not according to a known drill scenario…

2020-03-26 22:31