BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 P.M.) – The British Armed Forces were seen departing a U.S. military base in the Al-Hasakah Governorate for nearby Deir Ezzor, journalist Mohammed Hassan reported on Thursday.
A unit of #British forces leaves a US military base in #al_Hasakah to #Omar oil field in #Deir_Ezzour pic.twitter.com/N7JJ2DLNpY
— MOHAMMED HASSAN (@MHJournalist) November 28, 2019
The British military convoy reportedly made their way to the Al-Omar oil fields, which is where the U.S. Armed Forces are currently headquartered inside Syria.
Like the French military, the British Armed Forces are often based near the U.S. Army and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The British military’s departure from Al-Hasakah comes on the same day a report revealed that the U.K.’s ex-Prime Minister Theresa May was mulling the possibility of sending 1,000 British soldiers to Syria to replace the U.S. troops that were withdrawn after U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.