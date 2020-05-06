BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The British Royal Air Force announced on Tuesday that it had carried out several airstrikes against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).
A spokesman for the International Alliance, Miles Caggins, revealed on Tuesday that the international coalition had carried out airstrikes in Baiji district, last week, targeting Islamic State hideouts.
The spokesman for the international coalition said that the Royal Air Force continues to carry out daily armed reconnaissance missions over Iraq and eastern Syria as part of the global coalition against ISIS.
On the night of Tuesday, April 28, a pair of Tornado aircraft operating with the Royal Air Force and with the support of the air refueling tanker “Voyager” joined other coalition aircraft in an attack on a series of caves northeast of Baiji in northern Iraq.
The Tornado targeted six entrances to the caves, where intelligence confirmed the presence of a group of ISIS elements, and the monitoring confirmed that all the missiles had successfully hit their targets.
