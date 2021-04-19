BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Great Britain has informed the Turkish authorities that its warship will enter the Black Sea via the Bosphorus in May, the Turkish NTV channel reported on Monday, without any official confirmation of this news.

Earlier, the British newspaper The Times quoted sources in the Royal Navy as saying that a destroyer and an anti-submarine frigate belonging to the British war fleet would enter the waters of the Black Sea in May to show London’s solidarity with Kiev against the backdrop of tension on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

It is noteworthy to mention that Britain is obligated to inform Turkey of the passage of its warships through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits under the Montreux Agreement signed in 1936, which gives countries the freedom to pass their commercial ships through the straits, whether in times of peace and war.

As for warships, the agreement stipulates that ships of countries not bordering the Black Sea may be present in their waters within a period not exceeding 21 days and are subject to some restrictions regarding their types and cargo.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously indicated that Russia is moving its forces within its territory “in the directions it deems necessary and in the manner it deems necessary to ensure security for our country,” adding that this “should not cause the slightest concern to any party.”

Moscow has also announced repeatedly that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, stressing its interest in Kiev getting out of its political and economic crisis.

Source: RIA Novosti, NTV

