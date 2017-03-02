The elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army continue their military campaign in the eastern Aleppo countryside, regaining control over A’alsah village north of the imperative town of Deir Hafer.

According to an Al-Masdar reporter based in Aleppo, the government forces and their allies managed to eject ISIS militants from the village of A’alsah after fierce clashes.

The fruitful gain further boosts the morale of attacking pro-government forces, encouraging them to maintain the offensive against the defeated terror group all the way to its strongholds of Deir Hafer and ar-Raqqah.

