BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 A.M.) – Wikileaks has released its third batch of documents about the OPCW’s fact-finding mission in Douma, Syria.

In the new leak, Wikileaks releases a memo that reveals that 20 inspectors felt the version “did not reflect views of the team members that deployed Syria.”

According to the documents, one paramedic from the fact-finding mission in Douma actually contributed the final version of the OPCW’s report.

Besides the one paramedic, the entire OPCW report was gathered by an entirely new team that did not visit the alleged site where the chemical weapons attack was reported.

“This new team was staffed with people who ‘had only operated in country X’, according to the memorandum. It is not clear what country that refers to, except that it is presumably not Syria. It is possible, though only speculation, that country X refers to Turkey, as OPCW has sent teams into refugee camps there to interview survivors from Douma.

The author of the memorandum states that he was the one originally tasked with analysis and assessment of the two cylinders found on the scene of the alleged chemical attack. This was a task he undertook ‘in the understanding [he] was clearly the most qualified team member, having been to the location in Douma and because of [his] expertise in metallurgy, chemical engineering (including pressure vessel design), artillery and Defence R&D’. He continues: ‘In subsequent weeks I found that I was being excluded from the work, for reasons not made clear.’

The author explains that he had frequently asked to be updated on the progress of the final report and to be allowed to review the draft, but was turned down on both counts. ‘The response was utmost secrecy.'”

The OPCW has yet to issue a comment regarding these latest leaks.

The full report can viewed on Wikileaks official site: https://wikileaks.org/opcw-douma/

