BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria on Tuesday to meet with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad and several Russian military officials.
According to a government source in Damascus, Putin met with President Assad at the Hmeimim Airbase in southwestern Latakia, where they observed the Russian Armed Forces for a short while before beginning their meeting.
Putin’s visit to Syria on Tuesday marks the second time since the start of the Syrian Conflict that he has traveled to the war-torn nation.
Previously, Putin made a similar visit to the Hmeimim Airbase before flying to neighboring Turkey to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
