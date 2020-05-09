BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Venezuelan Armed Forces seized three Colombian naval boats that were abandoned inside of the Bolivarian Republic, indicating that some people managed to reach shore.

According to the Venezuelan Armed Forces, their troops found the Colombian naval boats abandoned in the Chorro El Mono area of the Orinoco River, which is located in the Bolivar State.

“The unmanned ships are Boston Wheeler model speedboats, each with two Evinrude brand 175 HP engines, armed with 50mm and M60 caliber machine guns, and their respective ammunition,” the FANB informed.

“All this material is in custody… The Public Ministry and other Venezuelan institutions carry out the corresponding investigations.”

The boats are thought to have belonged to some mercenaries who managed to reach Venezuelan territory after sailing from Colombian waters.

“The patrol and search work continues throughout the national territory, as part of the operation Bolivarian Shield so as to guarantee the Nation’s freedom, sovereignty, and independence,” Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino Lopez explained.

This latest incident comes just days after the Venezuelan Armed Forces arrested two naval incursions on two separate days near the Colombian border.

Among those arrested by the Venezuelan Armed Forces were two ex-U.S. soldiers, who later confessed to working for the security firm, Silvercorp.

