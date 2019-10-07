BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The U.S. Coalition forces have allegedly withdrawn from the Turkish border with Syria, the Sputnik News Agency reported, citing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Kurdish-led forces also noted that U.S. forces began withdrawing from the border after not meeting “their commitments”. The SDF also stated they “won’t hesitate for a moment” in defending themselves against Turkey.

According to the Syrian Democratic Forces, this Turkish military operation will cause a resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS, Daesh) in the regions they control.

The U.S. Armed Forces have not responded to these latest allegations; however, if true, this would signal a green light for the Turkish military invasion of northern Syria.

Turkey considers the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and their allies from the People’s Protection Units (YPG) to be terrorist entities that are offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

 

jar
jar
America betrays the Kurds. Kurds should go to Russia and Assad. Americans will use and discard. A big mistake Kurds, bad for the Kurds. It could be expected.Bad luck.

2019-10-07 11:18
Human
Human
Russians were the first BETRAYERS of the KURDS. Even worse, Americans and Russians are BETRAYERS ALLIED TO THE NAZISLAMIC HITLER SULTAN OF GENOCIDALS! HOW APPALING!

2019-10-07 12:24
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
A move unanimously lambasted as an US treason on Kurds and a boon for ISIS in international press, even by Fox News…

2019-10-07 13:32
Thomas Welschen
what a meathead Trump: the consequences of his foolish decision will be many: millions of more refugees, thousands of deads, also Turkish youngsters, new support for Isis, etc. …last but not least a continuous war that seemed almost finished…of course the Kurds will create many big problems for the dictator Erdogan who entered the last sad period of his Osmano-lunatic carreer!!

2019-10-07 13:33