BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The U.S. Coalition forces have allegedly withdrawn from the Turkish border with Syria, the Sputnik News Agency reported, citing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Kurdish-led forces also noted that U.S. forces began withdrawing from the border after not meeting “their commitments”. The SDF also stated they “won’t hesitate for a moment” in defending themselves against Turkey.

According to the Syrian Democratic Forces, this Turkish military operation will cause a resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS, Daesh) in the regions they control.

The U.S. Armed Forces have not responded to these latest allegations; however, if true, this would signal a green light for the Turkish military invasion of northern Syria.

Turkey considers the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and their allies from the People’s Protection Units (YPG) to be terrorist entities that are offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Advertisements