BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Armed Forces allegedly attacked the headquarters of the Iranian-backed Kataeb Hezbollah troops along the Syrian-Iraqi border, several reports claimed this evening.
According to the reports, the U.S. Armed Forces carried out strikes on the Kataeb Hezbollah base inside the Iraqi town of Al-Qa’im, which is located directly east of the Syrian city of Albukamal.
The reports said the U.S. attacked the Kataeb Hezbollah base using their armed drones; this allegedly resulted in heavy casualties for the Iraqi forces.
No further details were reported.
This latest attack was allegedly in response to the rocket attack on the Iraqi K-1 Base in the Kirkuk Governorate.
While the Iranian-backed forces did not claim responsibility for the attack, some U.S. publications have claimed that the rocket strikes were carried out by the Tehran-backed fighters.
