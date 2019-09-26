US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in May 2019 in Idlib. At the same time, the official declined to elaborate on how the US is going to respond in light of the accusations.
“The Assad regime is responsible for innumerable atrocities some of which rise to the level of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Today I am announcing that the United States has concluded that the Assad regime used chlorine as a chemical weapon on May 19”, he said.
Ahead of the announcement, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed US official, that a new intelligence assessment allegedly indicated that government forces had used chlorine agents on the battlefield near the village of Kabani in Syria’s Latakia province on 19 May.
It is not clear how the US got this information, as the area itself is controlled by hardline groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
The last time the US struck the Syrian military was in April 2018; this was in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack on the town of Douma in the East Ghouta region.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.