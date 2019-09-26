US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in May 2019 in Idlib. At the same time, the official declined to elaborate on how the US is going to respond in light of the accusations.

“The Assad regime is responsible for innumerable atrocities some of which rise to the level of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Today I am announcing that the United States has concluded that the Assad regime used chlorine as a chemical weapon on May 19”, he said.

Ahead of the announcement, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed US official, that a new intelligence assessment allegedly indicated that government forces had used chlorine agents on the battlefield near the village of Kabani in Syria’s Latakia province on 19 May.

It is not clear how the US got this information, as the area itself is controlled by hardline groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

The last time the US struck the Syrian military was in April 2018; this was in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack on the town of Douma in the East Ghouta region.

