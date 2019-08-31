BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The U.S. military reportedly bombed a group of jihadist rebels near the city of Idlib in northern Syria, local activists reported this afternoon.

According to the reports, the U.S. fired cruise missiles at a base belonging to the Hurras Al-Deen group near the northeastern outskirts of Idlib city.

The reports said that dozens of jihadists, most of them foreigners, were killed during the U.S. military’s attack on the Hurras Al-Deen base near Idlib city.

Some other reports have claimed that the attack was actually carried out by the Russian Navy; however, there has been no confirmation.

If the U.S. is indeed behind this attack, it would mark the second time this year that they have bombed a jihadist base in the Idlib Governorate.

Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
prince teutonic
If it was US behind it then it’s called “friendly fire” 😉

2019-08-31 17:53
Anon
Guest
Anon
More like removing the evidence before the inevitable opposition collapse.

2019-08-31 21:21
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
To paraphrase a certain Chinese minister regarding the promotion of democracy by the USA and Co, “If that’s friendly fire, I hate to see what you do when angry”

2019-09-01 03:46
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Tien Am Men with tanks firing into the crowd?
Mhhh… That is Chinese style 😉

2019-09-01 16:41
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
Strange isn’t it. As the SAA and Russians are making progress in eliminating jihadis in both Hama and Idlib that the Americans, who over the years couldn’t be bothered about jihadis keeping the Syrian Government from retrieving Idlib, should suddenly have a change of heart and insinuate themselves into what has been a successful SAA/RuAF campaign there…..

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-31 17:34
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
It’s because the US are team Good Guys and they only bomb the baddies and carefully avoid every single innocent bystanders in every of their airstrikes, whereas the Russians + Allies usually only bomb civilians and their bombs are too dumb to do the job right. So what you see here is in fact the Americans coming to do the job left undone after years of RuAF/SAA inaction. AHAHAHAHAHAHAH man the joke, admit it bro, you almost believe me 😀

2019-08-31 18:45
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
the saddest part being that chances are that some US Coalition representative might well have the nerve to come to the public tribune and look journos in the eyes to actually declare that kind of horse shyte exactly… they’ve done it before, no reason for them to behave any better now.

2019-08-31 18:48
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Jongle Wongle
Jihadists themselves said the attack[s] came from Turkey, be that from inside Turkey or Turkish-occupied Syria. Some ” local activists ” said it was US attack. So it was aircraft of US make. Russia was in cease-fire mode, per agreement with Turkey. Turkey green lights fake US strike to conceal Jolani and others. I’ll be a monkey’s uncle if Jolani or even any other Jihadists were even slightly injured.They’ll use aftermath footage from previous, authentic RuAF attacks to ” verify ” the incident.

2019-09-01 06:48
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
These were 6 cruise missiles. No air strike.

2019-09-01 19:05
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
Quisiera escuchar o ver la opinión de los cascos blancos, si es EE.UU. está bueno, pero si fuera los Rusos lo llamarán asesinato de civiles…
Quiero ver como informan los medios occidentales al servicio de propaganda de los terroristas, los doble rasero de la información.

2019-08-31 23:16
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Did it ever came to your mind that Western propaganda was a way to make jihadists believe they could win, so they all moved to Syria/Iraq… And BTW, it wasn’t just the west : Russia, China, India, etc, also let many radicalised idiots to move there.

2019-09-01 01:05
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
If removing Assad had been the west goal, Assad wouldn’ had lasted longer than Gaddafi.

2019-09-01 01:09
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Still don’t get what the real reason?

2019-09-01 01:11
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
No idea of the police job needed to get them one by one? And unless they participated murders, you won’t lock them for more than a few years, moreover, you can’t let them in touch with others, or they’ll do the dawaa in jail too..

2019-09-01 01:37
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Once they joined IS, AQ, etc, they’re enemy combatants, Assad even emptied his own prisons, moreover, if they come back, they can be charged with serious crimes/offences. If we don’t get em, the Kurds, Iraqis, SAA, Russians, will do, even Hezb or IRGC…
They came from everywhere to go… underground…

2019-09-01 01:51
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Isis leader a CIA asset. He was trained in Jordan by Americans. Jihadist are being used to destabilize the region and start a larger conflict between Sunni and Shiites. They could care less about Al-Assad. The Goal is to destroy the country by economic sanctions and war. They want out of the Middle East and will leave the entire region in flames except…..Israel. That’s the plot.

2019-09-01 03:26
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
ISIS founder Zarqawi was hiding in an IRGC compound after 9-11 and was smuggled into Iraq by Quds-Force in 2002.
OBL was personally trained by Imad Mugniyeh (Hezbollah REAL founder) when Hezb had its training camp in Sudan, Mugniyeh was trained as a sniper in Arafat’s personal guard (Force 17), Arafat was trained by SS Colonel Otto Skorzeny.
Yeah, CIA are no angels too, and guess what?
Qassem Soleimani teamed with David Petraeus in Iraq! YES! And not just a little!

2019-09-01 11:55
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
That you Dashbugs. Spewing that nonsense again and once more implying that ISIS was an Iranian creation.

2019-09-01 18:25
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You’d need to learn how police works in Europe and the US to get how they proceed! Here, if the police incites you at doing crimes to screw you and attempts framings, the cops will end sued. In the US, they will propose you to participate criminal activities, the principle being that if you’re proposed criminal activities by real criminals or by them and you jump in, you’re a criminal. They will build set-ups, you may even end creating some mafia, then when the case sounds OK for them, they will have your a*s for lunch and since your little… Read more »

2019-09-01 12:05
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
In other terms, if you’re proposed bizarre activities, especially linked to terrorism, or to participate criminal activities, it’s as simple as it : do not jump in…

2019-09-01 12:11
Member
Active Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Thomas Welschen
ciao compagno..please read…James Le Mesurier, a British ex-mercenary, founded the White Helmets in 2013. The group has been lauded for its “humanitarian” efforts in Syria, but they have actually functioned more as a logistics and propaganda arm of Syria’s al-Qaeda branch, complete with training from Le Mesurier

2019-09-01 12:17
No one
Guest
No one
When expiration date of their own Jihadists come, they get rid of them just like Bin Laden.

2019-08-31 19:15
JOE
Guest
JOE
THIS IS ONE OF DONALD TRUMP’S CON JOBS TO BOOST HIS LOW SELF ESTEEM EGO, THIS WAY HE WILL TRY TO CONVENIENCE THE WORLD HE GOT RID OF THE TERRORISTS SINCE IT WAS ONE OF Americas failed creation in the first place.

2019-09-01 15:38
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Jongle Wongle
Who are these ” local activists ” claiming that the US military actually attacked Jihadists ? I’m not having it. Maybe these Jihadists were bothering the SDF, but I’m not having that either. Within the first year or two of the Russian intervention in Syria the Pentagon was claiming credit for Russian air strikes on Jihadists, largely to do with ISIS, citing the same air strikes and associated figures as being theirs. This particular incident is something to do with the latest cease fire. A Russian air strike which was not a Russian air strike because the Russians are in… Read more »

2019-09-01 05:11
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Seems it happened in Shaykh Dawud (Idlib northern outskirts). Pentagon says “at least 40 dead”. Was a meeting of al-Qaeda’s Haras al-Din and supporters of Tawhid (ex-Jund al-Aqsa)

2019-09-01 13:17
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Some local rumours say Julani attended the meeting. Still to be confirmed (dubious source from ISIS circles)

2019-09-01 13:39
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez
Let us wait for the confirmaton.mof this news.

2019-09-01 05:34
Member
Active Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Thomas Welschen
unfortunately Syria has become the ‘playing field’ of many foreign powers, such as the USA, Russia and the various groups of jihadists … you would almost get sympathy for the villain Assad ..the only real honest ones are the Kurds misused by almost every one…I hope they will get back in their parts of the Middle East…Erdogan has been finished…almost…

2019-09-01 12:23