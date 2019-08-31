BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The U.S. military reportedly bombed a group of jihadist rebels near the city of Idlib in northern Syria, local activists reported this afternoon.

According to the reports, the U.S. fired cruise missiles at a base belonging to the Hurras Al-Deen group near the northeastern outskirts of Idlib city.

The reports said that dozens of jihadists, most of them foreigners, were killed during the U.S. military’s attack on the Hurras Al-Deen base near Idlib city.

Some other reports have claimed that the attack was actually carried out by the Russian Navy; however, there has been no confirmation.

If the U.S. is indeed behind this attack, it would mark the second time this year that they have bombed a jihadist base in the Idlib Governorate.

Advertisements