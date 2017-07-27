BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:24 P.M.) – Four soldiers belonging to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) have just been killed after artillery units of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) shelled their position in western Raqqa Governorate.

The attack took place along the contact line between the SAA and SDF in the southern Tabaqa region. The exact location of the engagement is currently unknown.

Already the name of the four SAA soldiers killed by Kurdish-led forces have been released, their names are: Captain Hussam Al-Ali, Muhammad Al-Hammoud, Safwan Al-Diyab and Azar Ahmad.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the SAA and SDF have exchanged artillery fire in western Raqqa Governorate. It is well known that the US-led coalition is not happy with the presence of pro-government forces in the province.

Nonetheless, whether this was just an opportunistic shelling carried out at the behest of local SDF commanders or part of an intended SDF-initiated escalation is yet to be seen.