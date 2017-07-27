BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:24 P.M.) – Four soldiers belonging to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) have just been killed after artillery units of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) shelled their position in western Raqqa Governorate.

The attack took place along the contact line between the SAA and SDF in the southern Tabaqa region. The exact location of the engagement is currently unknown.

Already the name of the four SAA soldiers killed by Kurdish-led forces have been released, their names are: Captain Hussam Al-Ali, Muhammad Al-Hammoud, Safwan Al-Diyab and Azar Ahmad.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the SAA and SDF have exchanged artillery fire in western Raqqa Governorate. It is well known that the US-led coalition is not happy with the presence of pro-government forces in the province.

Nonetheless, whether this was just an opportunistic shelling carried out at the behest of local SDF commanders or part of an intended SDF-initiated escalation is yet to be seen.

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

BREAKING: US-backed SDF attack Syrian Army in western Raqqa

Floriangeyer
Floriangeyer
The US military will be doing all it can to slow down the SAA advance on Deir Ezzor. It is again a time for cool heads within the SAA as to respond in force would be falling into the US trap. It is in fact a re-run of previous aggressive acts including those of Israel.

This of course why only Russian air power is currently being used in this sector.

Revenge is always best when Served Cold.

The US is also rather pissed with the mess they are in at Al Tanf 🙂

27/07/2017 20:37
mike
mike
It's difficult to stay cool… four men just died because of the attack. 4 people that were previously fighting terorists had to die because of SDF playing games.

27/07/2017 21:03
Floriangeyer
Floriangeyer
I agree with you 100% but knee jerk reactions are rarely successful in war as they entail fighting on the terms of ones enemy. Far more SAA lives would likely be lost if their resources in Deir Ezzor were split. Patience in war is as important as taking advantage of success. "All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must seem inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near." "When… Read more »
27/07/2017 21:44
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
1 shelling is doing it all to slow down SAA? ROFL!!!!!!! SDF or… Some green berets? Or IS roaches doing a false flag? "previous aggressive acts including those of Israel" => There very easy ways to prevent any Israeli "aggressive" acts : 1. Do not shoot mortarartillery shells or rockets into Israel, even if it's to celebrate Eid and you have smoked 5 grams of "Lebanese Red" hash on this day : they KNOW from where it has been shot and ALWAYS retaliate. 2. Avoid to transfer missiles to a militia that has the destruction of Israel in its manifesto.… Read more »
Today 00:21
Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Where is the ISISAF ❓
(ISISAF=USAF)

So it is clear that tke kurds want to be separate. So they will have to game with ErdoGolum ❗
A very bad game 🙁

27/07/2017 21:22
Catalan
Catalan
is not ErdoGolum, is CerdoCan(PigDog)

27/07/2017 23:17
