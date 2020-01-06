BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The U.S. Army has allegedly informed the Iraqi authorities about its plans to withdrawal from the country, the AFP News Agency reported this evening, citing an official letter.

Neither Iraq nor the United States have yet to confirm this report; however, if true, this move could mark the first time in nearly 17 years that the U.S. has no military presence inside the Middle Eastern nation.

Last Friday, the U.S. assassinated the commander of Iran’s Quds Force Major-General Qassem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes while they were traveling from the Baghdad International Airport.

These assassinations sparked outrage in Iraq, as the attacks were done without Baghdad’s consent.

On Sunday, the Iraqi Parliament voted in favor of a resolution demanding the withdrawal all foreign forces from the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to the Iraqi Parliament’s decision by stating that Iraq would have to pay back the U.S. before they would depart.

