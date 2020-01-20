BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad sounded their emergency sirens after a couple rockets landed near the U.S. Embassy in the Green Zone.

According to the reports, at least three rockets struck the area near the Baghdad Green Zone, causing explosions that could be heard inside the capital.

No casualties have been reported by the Iraqi security forces.

Lastly, no group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

