BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – Minutes ago, a number of opposition activists reported the withdrawal of Turkish troops from two cities in the Idlib Governorate.

According to reports, the Turkish military withdrew from the cities of Sarmin and Binnish, which are located in different parts of the Idlib Governorate.

The reason for this withdrawal is unknown.

The withdrawal of these troops comes just hours after the Turkish Army was ambushed by unknown assailants along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

Advertisements