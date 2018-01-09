BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Turkish regime summoned the Iranian and Russian ambassadors this evening, following the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) significant gains in the Idlib Governorate.

According to Turkish state media, the Turkish regime summoned the ambassadors in order to report that the Syrian Army’s gains were a breach of the de-escalation agreement.

No further details have been released.

However, despite this claim by the Turkish regime, the Syrian Army has repeatedly stated that any part of Syria that has a Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham presence is fair game for their forces.

Share this article:
  • 253
  • 27
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    280
    Shares
ALSO READ  Last phase of Beit Jinn reconciliation agreement completed (photos)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

The comments system has MOVED to the AMN Forum