BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Turkish regime summoned the Iranian and Russian ambassadors this evening, following the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) significant gains in the Idlib Governorate.

According to Turkish state media, the Turkish regime summoned the ambassadors in order to report that the Syrian Army’s gains were a breach of the de-escalation agreement.

No further details have been released.

However, despite this claim by the Turkish regime, the Syrian Army has repeatedly stated that any part of Syria that has a Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham presence is fair game for their forces.