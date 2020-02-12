BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:55 P.M.) – The Turkish military has struck the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in southwestern Aleppo this afternoon, following a new advance by the latter west of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).
According to reports, the Turkish military heavily shelled the Syrian Army’s positions in the recently captured town of Kafr Halab, prompting the SAA troops to seek cover from the artillery.
No casualties were reported as of yet.
At the same time, new clashes between the Syrian Arab Army and jihadist rebels are reportedly taking place west of Kafr Halab, as the latter attempts to reclaim the territories they lost.
This latest attack comes just a few hours after the Syrian Arab Army captured three towns in the southwestern countryside of Aleppo.
