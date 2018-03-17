BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:42 A.M.) – On Saturday morning, another Turkish military convoy entered northwest Syria bringing with it the forces and equipment required to set up yet another observation base.

According to sources, the new Turkish Army military site will be established just north of Aleppo city atop the mountain of Jabal Anak near the small rebel-controlled town of Anadan.

Turkish forces began establishing military observation points in northwest Syria at the beginning of 2018 as part of a deescalation scheme brokered between Moscow and Ankara aimed at reducing violence across the region.

The establishment of such sites by the Turkish military comes immediately after the Syrian Army concluded its Idlib-Aleppo operation against ISIS and other militant groups.